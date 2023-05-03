Assam: Woman killed by lover, body buried in pit

Guwahati, May 3: In a gruesome incident, a woman was allegedly killed by her lover and buried in a pit at Rangmahal village in North Guwahati.

The deceased has been identified as Sajeda Khatun and reportedly, her body is yet to be recovered and will be dug out in presence of the Magistrate.

Sajeda was a resident of Phulbari in Dhubri district of Assam.

The accused, Sahirul Islam, allegedly strangled the victim to death and then buried her. He hails from Goalpara district and was residing at a rental place in North Guwahati.

Islam was working as a contractual worker for Public Works Department.

Meanwhile, Gohpur police on Tuesday night apprehended the accused from his rental place.