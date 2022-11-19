Assam: Woman jailed for killing husband

Sivasagar, Nov 19: Salma Begum, wife of one Mujammil Khan who was brutally hacked to death at Ghilaguri on Nov 15, was arrested for her involvement in the murder and sent to Sivasagar jail on Friday by the authority following an FIR by the kins of the slain.

Earlier, the father-in-law Jehiruddin Ahmed surrendered before the police and in his statement stated that he killed his son-in-law for perpetrating continuous atrocities on his daughter Salma.