Assam: Woman held captive rescued after 13 days in Bongaigaon

Guwahati, Oct 27: A disturbing incident has come to light in Bongaigaon district of Assam, where a woman endured sexual assault and torture for an extended period as she was confined to a house by a miscreant.

The heinous incident took place in Rashigaon village, under Sidli sub-division.

Following the incident, locals of the area accused an individual named Montu Nath.

Meanwhile, the victim’s husband, who has been searching for her for a long period of time, informed the local women’s welfare society about the incident, following which the victim was rescued from the house of the accused.

Later, the accused Montu Nath was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.