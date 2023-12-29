Assam: Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances

Hailakandi, Dec 29: A dead body of a woman in South Mohanpur village bordering Assam’s Cachar district has created sensation in the locality.

As per sources, the body was found in mysterious circumstances on Thursday. The body has been identified as Inara Begum, whose body was found hanging at her house.

Large number of people from neighbouring areas gathered at the spot after getting the information. Her parents suspected it as murder and held husband Nurul Islam responsible for this.

They also filed a complaint against Nurul Islam and entire family and demanded stringent action against them. They alleged that Inara Begum was the victim of torture of the family.

Meanwhile, the police started investigation in the case. No one has been arrested till filing the report.