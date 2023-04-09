Assam: Woman found dead inside bathroom in Duliajan

Guwahati, 9 April: In a horrific incident, a woman was allegedly found dead in the bathroom of her own residence at the New Dirial Tea Estate in Assam’s Duliajan.

The deceased has been identified as Basanti Gowala who had married one Rajiv Gowala just three months ago.

Reportedly, Basanti was found dead in the toilet by the police in the wee hours of Sunday. The body has been sent for post mortem.

Suspecting of murder, police has initiated an investigation regarding the incident and took Rajiv Gowala and his father for interrogation.

The incident triggered violence among the locals in the area and reportedly, some agitated people attempted to attack Gowala’s residence, but police soon arrived at the spot and neutralised the situation.

This incident has once again highlighted the issue of violence against women in the country and state.

In 2022, Assam, for the 5th consecutive year, recorded the highest rate of crimes against women in 2021, according to the National Crime Record Bureau’s “Crime in India” report for last year.

According to data, the rate of crime against women in 2021 stood at 168.3 in Assam, an increase from 154.3 in 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,28,278 cases of crimes against women were registered in the country under the Indian Penal Code and Special and locals laws in 2021. The number is 15.3% more than the 3,71,503 cases registered in 2020.