Assam: Woman found dead in Mankachar, police exhumes body

Guwahati, Oct 19:In a shocking incident, a dead body of an elderly woman was found in Mankachar district of Assam on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Okrabari village of Mankachar where the woman’s body was found buried at the residence of her son-in-law.

The deceased woman has been identified as Majime Khatun, who had been missing since October 17, following which her daughter lodged a complaint.

Upon receiving the complaint police started an investigation and suspecting foul play they excavated a pit on the son-in-law's residence where they found the body.

Meanwhile, the son-in-law identified as Manowar Hussain and his family is currently on the run.

Further investigation is underway.