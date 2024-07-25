Assam woman found dead in Maharashtra

Guwahati, Jul 25: In a tragic incident, a woman from Assam was found dead in Maharashtra with multiple head injuries on Wednesday.

The deceased was found dead in Murtizapur town, in Maharashtra's Akola district.



According to reports, the victim had been living in Delhi with her mother, and over the past few months she has been residing in Mumbai due to work purpose.



Meanwhile, police have suspected the victim’s boyfriend to be involved in the crime, as he is currently absconding.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

