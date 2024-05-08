Assam: Woman duped of Rs 5 lakh under pretext of marriage in Digboi

Margherita, May 8: In yet another incident of deception, a woman was robbed of Rs. 5 lakhs by her lover under the pretext of marriage in Digboi, under Assam’s Tinsukia district.

According to sources, the incident unfolded on Tuesday in Panikhowa Gaon, where the woman alleged that her lover duped her of lakhs of rupees under the pretext of marriage.

The man, identified as Ram Tati, had been involved in a romantic relationship with the victim for at least 10 years, during which the woman used to believe everything Ram would say to her. The victim allegedly had to undergo abortion twice after having physical relations with the accused under the pretext of marriage, sources said.

“He kept on asking for money from my parents, saying that he was constructing a house. He promised to marry me, and we had physical relations twice. And now he eloped with someone else,” the victim said.

The victim then went to the residence of the accused, where she was assaulted by his sister. At last, she, with the help of VDP women, approached Digboi Police to lodge a complaint against the accused.

A member of the VDP said, “We got information about the victim being impregnated twice by the accused. He got her medicine for an abortion and promised he would marry her. He also forced her father to take a loan so that he could construct his house.”