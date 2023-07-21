Assam: Woman dies in train accident after seeing off daughter

Guwahati, July 21: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman died after she slipped off from train and fell into the tracks in Barpeta Road railway station on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Suratan Nessa, aged 60 years, who hailed from Gobardhana area in Barpeta.

Reportedly, Nessa came to the railway station along with other family members to see off her daughter who was travelling to Delhi.

The victim rushed to get off the train when it started to move and while hurrying to get down, she accidently fell into the tracks and was killed on spot.

The incident created uproar in the family as well as railway station.