Assam: Woman dies by suicide in Bajali

Bajali, April 12: In a shocking incident, a woman in Bajali subdivision of Assam allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Gitarani Haloi (60) who was wife of the owner of Dreamland Hotel in Patarkuchi.

As per sources, Haloi took her life by jumping in front of a speeding train in Pathsala.

Meanwhile, police reach the side and sent the body for postmortem reports. The reason behind her alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained.s