Assam: Woman dies after being hit by dumper carrying illegally-mined sand

Jorhat, April 9: In a tragic incident, a woman who was out for a morning walk died after being hit by a sand-laden dumper in Assam’s Mariani on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the accident took place in the Selenghat area, where the woman, identified as Mallika Gogoi Duarah, went out for a morning walk.

While she was on the morning walk, a speedy dumper carrying illegal sand hit her, leading to her demise.

After hitting the woman, the dumper escaped from the spot, however, the vehicle was later seized by the Selenghat police. It was found that the dumper, bearing the license plate AS04 BC 6286, was registered under the name of one Shyamanta Gogoi, a businessman by profession.

Following the incident, the passers-by rushed her to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. However, the doctor declared her dead.

Meanwhile, the locals alleged that illegal sand smuggling has been going on in the Selenghat-Tengabari area for a long time, adding that the police and the forest department did not take any action in this regard.