Assam Women Commission issues notice against Ajmal for recent sexist comment

Guwahati, Dec 10: As a reaction to Badaruddin Ajmal's sexist remark on the Hindu population, the Assam State Commission for Women issued a notice on 8th of December to AIUDF Chief, Badaruddin Ajmal expressing how offensive Ajmal's statement was and described in his letter that the comment as sexist, misogynistic and unethical.

This has come to light when on 2nd December, Badaruddin Ajmal, made a regressive comment, targeting Hindu women.

He stated that Hindu women, like Muslim women, should marry by the age of 18. The AIUDF chief mentioned that, Muslims get married as per the law of the constitution. The girls get married at the age of 18 and the boys at 21.

However, Ajmal received massive troll all over social media platforms for his extremely sexist comment.



As a result , on 4th December, Ajmal apologised and explained that he had no intention of hurting anybody's sentiment.