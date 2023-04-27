Assam: Woman charred to death in Goalpara

Guwahati: In a tragic incident, a woman was charred to death after a massive fire broke out at Laxmipur Rajmita under Goalpara district of Assam on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sakina Khatun who was 45 years of age.

The incident occurred when the victim was cooking inside the kitchen and a fire suddenly broke out with flames spreading fast around the house.

The family members of the deceased cried for help as Khatun was trapped inside the burning house.

Following the screams, the locals reached the house and helped in dousing the inferno. Unfortunately, Sakina was charred to death by the time the fire was doused completely.

Police from Jalweswar police station and Lakhipur police station reach the site and sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem reports.

Meanwhile an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.