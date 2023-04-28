Assam: Woman beaten up by miscreants in Baksa

Guwahati, Apr 28: In an unfortunate incident, a woman was allegedly beaten up by some miscreants in Dumuni Ghat near Baksa in Assam.

The victim hailed from Kajiamati village in Baksa and the reason behind the assault on her is yet to be ascertained.

Sources revealed that a journalist might have been involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the incident went viral on social media and the video and images of the girl being assaulted have been widely circulated.

Earlier, two young women were brutally harassed at a roadside eatery in Barpeta district of Assam. Police arrested 11 accused regarding the incident.