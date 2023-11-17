Assam woman bags bronze medal in 22nd Asia Masters Athletics Championship

Raha, Oct 17: A female athlete from Assam's Pookhuripar village of Barapujia near Raha, Pramila Das, has made her village proud by winning a bronze medal in the 22nd Asia Masters Athletics Championships.

Held in the New Clark City stadium in the Philippines from November 8 to 12, the 32-year-old woman bagged a bronze medal in the 800-metre run.



A wife of a daily wage earner and a mother of an 18-year-old son, Pramila, made the country and the people of her locality proud by winning a medal in the international championship. Her performance at this age has amazed the people in the area.



“The only weapon I had to win a medal in this game was my determination and strong willpower. I did not have any financial support from my family to prepare for the event. I received immense help from our village people in every walk for which I could break all the barriers, “she said.



"This championship in the Philippines was a great experience. Many athletes from different countries participated in this competition. Seeing them boosted my morale. I will run as long as I can,” Pramila further added.

It may be mentioned that Pramila also bagged several gold medals in different championships held in various locations of the country.

















