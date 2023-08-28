Assam woman assaulted by drunken youth at Delhi hotel

Guwahati, August 28: A woman hailing from Assam fell victim to an alleged assault by an inebriated youth at a hotel in the New Friends Colony area of Delhi.

The victim, who was staying at a Guest House in New Friends Colony, was preparing to sleep when she heard someone knocking on her door aggressively.

The man identified as Navin Kumar Singh demanded that she open the door immediately.

However, the woman refused the intruder's demands and didn't open the door following which Singh forcibly broke into her room. He allegedly physically assaulted the woman.

Following the harrowing ordeal, the victim promptly lodged a complaint with the local police station against the alleged attacker, Singh which prompted the police to take swift action and eventually, the accused was detained.

The police also took the victim for a medical examination.