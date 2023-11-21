Assam woman appeals to rescue her from Rajathan; GP Singh responds

Guwahati, Nov 21: Following the video of a woman from Assam appealing to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to rescue her, Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh on Tuesday informed that the state police are monitoring the matter.

According to sources, a woman, originally hailing from Bihpuria in Lakhimpur, was appealing to the Veer Lachit Sena and the chief minister of Assam to rescue her from the clutches of her husband, Amarchand Rathi, alleging that she would be killed by her in-laws in Rajasthan.

In the video, the woman said, “I was married off to Amarchand Rathi by my paternal uncle after he received money worth lakhs from my husband. I was merely 16 years old when I got married to Amarchand, who was 37 years old at the time of our wedding. I didn’t have much knowledge back then. After our wedding, my husband took me to Rajasthan where I was brutally assaulted by him and his parents.”

She further revealed that the couple has a daughter together and they lost their second child in a miscarriage.

The woman also informed that the police in Rajasthan were not cooperating with her in the case, prompting her to make a desperate appeal to the chief minister of Assam and Veer Lachit Sena to rescue her.

After the video came to light, the Assam DGP informed that the woman had gone to Rajasthan in October this year and lodged an FIR at Nokha Police Station.

“The gracious lady is originally from Bihpuria, Lakhimpur and married to one Amarchand Rathi of Nokha in 2007. The lady had gone to Rajasthan in Oct 2023 and had lodged an FIR in Nokha PS vide 611/2023 u/S 498(A)/323/341/354(A) IPC. Amarchand Rathi is in Nokha police station currently and action is being taken per law. We are monitoring,” he posted on X.

