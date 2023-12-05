Assam witnesses significant dip in crime rates: NCRB report

Guwahati, Dec 5: In the latest India Crime Rate 2022 report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Assam witnessed a significant drop in the crime rate since 2021.

According to the data, the crime rate (per lakh population) has dropped from 341 in 2021 to 194.2 in 2022.

The NCRB report further states that the IPC Special and Local Laws (SLL) have been reduced to 68,937 from 1,33,239 in 2021.

Informing about the significant drop in the crime report, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, “The latest NCRB report suggests overall crime in Assam has reduced by nearly 50% since 2021. Our efforts in transparent recruitment and investments in SMART policing is bearing fruit. We will not rest till Assam is crime free.”

He feels that the dip in crime rates could be attributed to the fast paced and transparent police recruitment, zero tolerance for corruption and investment in SMART policing.