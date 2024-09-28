Assam witnesses over 1 cr tourist footfall in 2023-24: CM

Guwahati, Sept 28: Assam has reached a major milestone in its tourism industry, recording over one crore tourist footfalls in 2023-24, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on World Tourism Day. This remarkable achievement showcases the state's growing popularity as a travel destination.

“Assam's tourism sector is booming and attracting people from far and wide. Due to improved law & order and infra, lakhs of people have visited our State. The recovery post CoVID has also been phenomenal as we saw a footfall of nearly 1cr tourists,” the chief minister wrote at the microblogging website.

As revealed by the tourism minister Jayanta MallaBaruah during the Assam assembly, this remarkable feat broke the previous year records where in 2022–23 the state welcomed around 98.31 lakh tourists, which is the greatest number of visitors since 2016.

Earlier, on September 2, during a conference of tourism ministers for north-eastern states and eastern states/Union Territories, which was chaired by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mallabaruah emphasised the rise in the state’s foreign visitors, which went from 6,000 to 42,000.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, Assam celebrated with several programs at various tourist spots, including Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and Manas National Park.

Around 200 people, including members of various organisations and locals, participated in a cycle rally cum cleanliness drive program organised in the Kohora range of the Kaziranga National Park. The drive aimed at making Kaziranga litter and plastic-free ahead of the busy tourist season.







