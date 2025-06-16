Assam withdraws 2,570-Ha Kaziranga expansion amid eco-sensitive zone rollback

Guwahati, June 16: In what many are describing as a conservation disaster, the Assam government has denotified the proposed ninth addition of the Kaziranga National Park, days after withdrawing the proposal for an integrated eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) covering eight protected areas in and around the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 35 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, the Governor of Assam is pleased to cancel the preliminary notification of 9th addition to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve falling under Tezpur Revenue circle, Sonitpur district...,” a notification stated.

The preliminary notification for the 2,570-hectare addition was issued in September, 2020.

The ninth addition area is used by resident and migratory mega herbivores such as Asiatic wild buffalo, rhinos, elephants, tigers among others, besides deer, hare, turtles, snakes, wild pigs and many species of local and migratory birds.

“The proposed addition to Kaziranga National Park comprising the Jia Bharali River and its islands and chaporis act as an important corridor of wildlife movement between Kaziranga and Nameri national parks. Wildlife such as elephants, tigers use the area as migratory corridor for movement within the Kaziranga National Park and Nameri National Park,” the 2020 notification had stated.

Conservationists are fuming over the move, apparently initiated to pave the way for industries and commercial ventures which otherwise was not possible due to the eco-sensitive zone restrictions.

“Any denotification move of land from Kaziranga National Park reflects badly on the government intention towards overall wildlife conservation. In any case, before adding any new land to a national park or even declaring a forest area as a national park, the government needs to reassess its capabilities to maintain the sanctity of the national park with sufficient man power, sustainable finance and enhancement of infrastructure,” a retired forest officer said.

“In the past two years, few new national parks were declared without enhancing staff strength, infrastructure and finance. Even the renowned Manas National Park is running with more than 50 per cent staff shortage. Just making new national parks to enhance the statistics without a plan to strengthen overall efficacy of such new national park is indeed a sadistic step,” he added.

In April, the government had withdrawn the proposal for an integrated ESZ covering 3,600 sq km – which included Kaziranga National Park along with its 10 additions, Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary, Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary including its first addition, Nambor-Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary, Nambor Wildlife Sanctuary, Garampani Wildlife Sanctuary, East Karbi Anglong Wildlife Sanctuary, and the proposed North Karbi Anglong Wildlife Sanctuary. The proposal was floated in May last year.

Citing various infrastructure in the proposed ESZ, the government told the Centre that implementing such a vast integrated ESZ without resolving these fundamental boundary and community issues would severely obstruct development, lead to population displacement, and create long-term socioeconomic distress for vulnerable communities.

There are apprehensions that the 10th addition (declared as recent as November 8, 2021) which comprises 4.52 sq km will also meet the same fate. The area, with high biodiversity significance, does not have any villages or settlements unlike the ninth addition.