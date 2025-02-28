Assam will try to hold road show in the US in 2027: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 28: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday that Assam will hold a road show in the United States in 2027.

This comes after the successful conclusion of Advantage Assam 2.0 in Guwahati, where several MoUs were signed during the summit.

“After witnessing Assam's immense potential, American bilateral agencies invited us to organise a massive roadshow in the US. We will attempt to hold it in 2027, subject to the permission of the Government of India,” said the chief minister during a press meet in Radisson Blu,Guwahati.

Sarma highlighted key achievements of the two-day event, mentioning that several countries showed keen interest in investing in Assam.

“Prior to the summit, we held 240 business-to-government (B2G) meetings and 180 international-level meetings in Japan, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates. The summit saw an attendance of 1100 international participants,” said Sarma.

Sarma credited the Ministry of External Affairs for playing a crucial crucial role in the event's success.

“In January 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs organised Assam Week across the major countries to highlight the state’s opportunity. So this was a big involvement by the central government, which we never witnessed,” said the chief minister.

According to Sarma, a total of 8000 entrepreneurs from across India participated in the summit, making it the largest business exhibition ever held in Assam.

“The summit featured 200 exhibits, organised thematically to showcase the industrial and economic potential of the state,” said Sarma.

The chief minister mentioned that a total of nine countries participated as partner countries for the summit.

“Australia, our partner country, showed a huge goodwill by withdrawing travel restrictions prior to the summit. Other than this, Bhutan, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and the United Kingdom were also our partner countries. The European Union also expressed keen interest in collaborating with Assam's self-help groups to create sustainable products,” mentioned Sarma.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 has attracted a lot of investments from both Indian and international companies, with several agreements MoUs signed, bringing in projects worth crores of rupees.