‘Assam will stay on course, West Bengal next for BJP’: Tripura CM in Silchar

Silchar, Mar 29: Merging a strong local endorsement with a wider national narrative, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, on Sunday, highlighted the BJP’s expanding political footprint while firmly backing the party’s Silchar candidate, Dr Rajdeep Roy, ahead of the Assembly elections.

Campaigning in Silchar, Dr Saha said the BJP’s steady rise across states reflects a “governance model” anchored in strong leadership and organisational depth.

Highlighting Dr Roy’s credentials as a reputed doctor and former MP, he said the electorate has already tested his leadership and now has the opportunity to accelerate development further.

Acknowledging visible progress in Silchar in recent years, Dr Saha credited the developments across Assam to the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and stressed on the need for a sharper push.

“Silchar can emerge as a model constituency in the coming days,” he said, framing the contest as both a local development mandate and part of the BJP’s wider political momentum.

Urging voters to rally behind the party, Saha called for a decisive mandate in favour of Dr Roy, linking Silchar’s future growth with the BJP’s broader expansion narrative.

Citing his own experience of attending oath-taking ceremonies of BJP governments, he pointed to the party’s expansion from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to Delhi and Odisha, asserting that “Assam will continue on this path and West Bengal will be the next state for the BJP to have its footprints.”

Sharpening his attack on the Trinamool Congress, Dr Saha alleged that the party has evolved into a “carbon copy” of the CPI(M), albeit with more “aggressive” tactics. He claimed that political currents in West Bengal are shifting, signalling growing space for the BJP.

Even as he outlined a larger political roadmap, the Tripura Chief Minister rooted his campaign in Silchar’s local stakes, describing Dr Rajdeep Roy as an “astute and sincere leader.”