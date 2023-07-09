Assam: Wild tuskers wreak havoc in Lanka, 7 houses destroyed

Guwahati, Jul 9: A herd of elephants wreaked havoc at a village in Lanka in Hojai district of Assam on Saturday night.
The tuskers which came out of their habitat in search of food destroyed around seven houses along with paddy fields.
However, no casualties were reported during the man-animal conflict.
Meanwhile, the locals urged the government to enhance security arrangements for them.
Guwahati, Jul 9: A herd of elephants wreaked havoc at a village in Lanka in Hojai district of Assam on Saturday night.
The tuskers which came out of their habitat in search of food destroyed around seven houses along with paddy fields.
However, no casualties were reported during the man-animal conflict.
Meanwhile, the locals urged the government to enhance security arrangements for them.