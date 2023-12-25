Assam: Wild tuskers create ruckus in Sonitpur, two injured

Sonitpur, Dec 25: A herd of wild elephants migrating from Orang National Park under Darrang and Sonitpur districts created a ruckus while entering the forest area on Monday, following which two individuals sustained grievous injuries.

For the past two months, this herd of wild tuskers has damaged several paddy fields in search of food and this is the first time the herd of jumbos has entered Rowta in Sonitpur district.

Terrified by the arrival of the herd, locals tried to chase away the elephants, but unfortunately, two individuals identified as Jayanta Hazarika of Bhalukmari and a woman named Minakshi Singh of Rauta Bagan were injured during the process.

Following the incident, both injured were rushed to Rowta Model Hospital, but due to a critical injury, Jayanta was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).



Meanwhile, the forest department, upon receiving information, reached the spot and with the help of locals, they were able to chase away the wild jumbos.

