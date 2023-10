Guwahati, Oct 8: The conflict between man and animal continues in Assam, as a man was trampled to death by a wild tusker in the Baksa district of the state.

Reportedly, the unfortunate incident occurred in the Barikadanga area when the person identified as Biswajit Kalita tried to chase away the jumbo, following which he lost his life.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased person has been sent to the hospital for a post-mortem.