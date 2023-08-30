Assam: Wild tusker kills elderly couple in Udalguri

Guwahati, Aug 30: In a tragic incident, an elderly couple was allegedly killed by a wild jumbo in Udalguri district of Assam in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Mazbat town of Udalguri district at around 2 AM when the elderly couple was in a deep sleep.

According to reports the deceased have been identified as Someshwar Gayari and Bui Gayari, who was stomped to death by the wild tusker who later damaged their house .

Following the tragic incident forest officials rushed to the spot to investigate the situation.