Assam: Wild tusker creates ruckus in Biswanath

Biswanath Chariali, Dec 20:The man-animal conflict continues in the state, and this time a wild tusker terrorised Balipukhuri No. 2 in Biswanath, destroyed several houses and also consumed the crops of several poor farmers.

The incident occurred during the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday at around 2 a.m.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported during the incident.

It may be mentioned that several wild tuskers have been creating ruckus for the past few months, but the forest department has not taken action regarding the matter.