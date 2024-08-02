Assam: Wild Jumbo gets trapped in river currents in Tezpur

Sonitpur, August 2: A wild elephant became trapped in the strong currents of the Mora Bharali River in Sonitpur, Tezpur district, on Friday.

Forest officials reported that the elephant, initially swept away by the Brahmaputra River, ended up floating into the Mora Bharali River. Despite several attempts to reach the riverbank, the elephant has struggled to escape due to its fear of humans.



Meanwhile, rescue efforts by forest officials are currently underway.









