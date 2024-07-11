Assam: Wild jumbo dies after being hit by train in Morigaon

Guwahati, Jul 11: A tragic accident unfolded in Assam’s Morigaon district when a wild jumbo was hit by a speeding train, leading to his death.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Morigaon’s Tegheria region after the wild tusker was crossing a railway track.



The elephant died after being hit by the Silchar-bound Kanchanjunga Express.



The video of the wild jumbo being hit by the train has surfaced all over the internet, with netizens requesting the authorities to take the necessary action.



Meanwhile, police reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

