Assam

Assam: Wild elephants wreak havoc in Biswanath Ghat

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Wild elephants wreak havoc in Biswanath Ghat
AT Photo

Biswanath Chariali, Jun 25: A herd of wild elephants wreaked havoc at Gupta Kashi in Biswanath Ghat, Assam.

For the past two days the wild elephants had been taking shelter near a river but in the early hours of Sunday morning the herd of wild tuskers entered the new and old village of Gupta Kashi Biswanath Ghat and destroyed crops in the area terrorising the locals.

Meanwhile, the forest department has reached the spot and are trying to chase away the elephants.

The Assam Tribune


