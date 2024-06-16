Assam: Wild elephants wreak havoc in Bijni village; locals allege forest dept negligence

Bijni, June 16: Shortage of food has once again led wild elephants to wander out of Manas National Park to a village in Assam’s Bijni on Saturday night.

According to sources, two wild elephants strayed out of the park in search of food and wreaked havoc in a village in Bijni at midnight.

The elephants entered the village and destroyed the banana plantations of several people.

For the past four days, the elephants have been causing havoc in the village by eating paddy inside their houses and ransacking them.

The locals alleged that the forest officials did not pay any heed to the situation despite informing them several times.