Assam: Wild elephants create ruckus at residential area in Digboi

Digboi, Jun 6: As the man-animal conflict continues in Assam, a herd of wild elephants has created ruckus in Digboi.

In the past few days, the herd of elephants has been creating commotion in residential areas of Digboi in search of food.



It may be mentioned that there is a shortage of electricity, especially in areas like Itabhata, Panbari, Balijan, Borjan and Bapapung in Digboi.

Therefore, it has been difficult for people to go out of their residences during the evening hours.

Due to the darkness, it has been difficult for the people to see the wild jumbos properly, which might lead to an untoward incident.

