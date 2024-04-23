Assam: Wild elephant tramples woman to death in Nagaon

Nagaon, April 23: In a fresh incident of elephant-human conflict in Nagaon, a woman was killed after a wild elephant, which entered the village in search of food, trampled her to death on Sunday night.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident took place at Muslim Chapari, a village bordering Nagaon-Sonitpur district, under Thelamara Police O P.

Locals said that the deceased, identified as Tasmina Khatun (28), was killed on the spot by the wild elephant as she reportedly came out of her house on the fateful night for some business. The locals further disclosed that the wild elephant ventured out of Bura Chapari Wildlife Sanctuary in Sonitpur to their village in search of paddy grains.

After receiving the information about the incident, a forest department team reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. The villagers demanded adequate compensation for the family of the deceased.