Assam: Wild elephant found dead under mysterious circumstances in Margherita

Margherita, July 12: Amidst the devastating floods disrupting the normal lives of humans as well as animals, a sensational incident shocked the residents of Margherita in Tinsukia district after a wild elephant was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Makum Pathar area on Thursday.

According to sources, the tragic incident occurred at Makum Pathar No. 2 village, where the wild elephant had wandered out of the forest in search of food in the area. However, it was later found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Locals informed that the male wild elephant had been wreaking havoc in the area by destroying homes in the past few days.

Meanwhile, Forest Department officials informed that the cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination.