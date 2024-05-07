Assam: Weather conditions likely to affect polling process in Bajali

Patacharkuchi, May 7: As Assam begins its final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, incessant rains put hurdles for the smooth conduct of the poll in Bajali.

In the early morning, heavy and moderate-intensity rains accompanied by cold winds created a hurdle for voters to take part in the greatest democratic process.

In Bajali, rainfall lashed the district in the early morning, and if it continues, the polling percentage is likely to unexpectedly go down. In most of the polling centres, personnel are waiting for voters.

It may be mentioned that the weather forecast also shows heavy rain during the day. The voters’ spirit is dampened by the present weather conditions.