Assam weapon surrender drive nears 65% compliance: Intelligence sources

Guwahati, March 27: The compliance level of weapon surrender in Assam has reached nearly 65 per cent, even as law enforcers keep a close eye on the surrendered militants in possession of licensed fire arms, which could used for political intimidation.

Authorities have stated that exemptions will be granted only in the rarest of rare cases and those who fail to comply will face strict action. “The remaining 30 per cent of license holders are under close scrutiny, with district-level committees tasked to analyse each case individually before deciding whether exemption is justified,” a source in the intelligence said.

Intelligence sources confirmed that these individuals are being monitored to ensure they do not regroup or attempt to influence the electoral process.

“Alongside the surrendered militants, licensed firearm holders across the State have been directed to deposit their weapons. Assam is estimated to have around 12,000 licensed arms, and with 70 per cent already surrendered, the drive is nearing completion,’ the source informed.

District committees are verifying compliance, maintaining records and ensuring safe custody of the deposited arms. Until the arms are fully deposited, surrendered militants or any licensed firearm holders remain restricted from participating in political rallies or public activities, a measure aimed at maintaining peace and order during the polls.

Since 2021, more than 9,000 militants have formally laid down arms in Assam, handing over 1,000 weapons including AK-series rifles, pistols, grenades and ammunition. Officials say the disarmament of such a large number of cadres is a significant step toward stability, but vigilance remains necessary, especially during elections when tensions can rise.

Inspector general of police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh said that enforcing compliance among licensed firearm holders is on to prevent use of weapons during the polls. “Apart from those traditionally exempted, weapons must be surrendered by one and all until and unless there is a serious and specific threat percept endorsed by the district committee,” he added.