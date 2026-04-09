Assam voting begins with 17.93% turnout; districts report brisk polling

Guwahati, April 9: Voting for the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security, with polling underway at 31,486 stations across the state.

Early trends indicated a steady turnout, with 17.93% of voters exercising their franchise till 9 am. Polling booths across the state witnessed a consistent flow of voters since morning, with people turning up in good numbers despite overcast conditions in some areas.

Several leaders were among early voters. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu cast his vote in Dhemaji, while Ashok Singhal voted in Dhekiajuli. Congress leader Mira Borthakur and Kunki Chowdhury were also seen casting their votes in Guwahati.

Polling is being held across all 126 constituencies, where the electoral fate of 722 candidates will be decided by over 2.49 crore voters in what is being seen as a closely watched contest.

Here are district-wise snapshots of the mood on the ground...

Golaghat:

In Golaghat, brisk polling was witnessed in the early hours, with the district recording a turnout of 18.88% till 9 am. In the Khumtai constituency, Congress candidate Roselina Tirkey cast her vote alongside her father at polling station number 172, while BJP candidate Mrinal Saikia exercised his franchise at the same constituency, accompanied by family members. BJP ally candidate Ajanta Neog voted at Baruagaon Fesuwal Muktab Primary School under the Golaghat Assembly segment.

Jorhat:

Jorhat, particularly the high-profile 100 No. constituency, saw significant voter turnout, registering 18.25% till 9 am. The closely watched contest between BJP candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi has drawn widespread attention. With over 1.48 lakh voters in the fray, the constituency has emerged as a key battleground. Young voters in Jorhat pointed to a shift in electoral priorities. “We are looking for a candidate who stands with the people, not just a party,” a first-time voter said.

Dibrugarh:

In Dibrugarh, polling began peacefully at 7 am with a 15.65% voter turnout. A total of 24 candidates are in the fray across Lahowal, Dibrugarh, Khumtai, Duliajan, Tingkhong, and Naharkatiya constituencies, representing major parties such as the BJP, Congress, AJP, and others, along with independents.

Biswanath Chariali:

In Biswanath, early morning polling saw a healthy turnout, with voters queuing up at centres across the district. BJP candidate Pallav Lochan Das cast his vote at Bishwanath Pahoi Primary School, while Congress candidate Jayanta Borah voted at Kharashimolu Adarsha Higher Secondary School. BJP candidate Munindra Das exercised his franchise at Bhimdanga Lower Primary School in the Bihali constituency. The district recorded a turnout of 19.08% till 9 am.

Nalbari:

Nalbari district witnessed long queues and active participation from the morning hours, registering a turnout of 17.46%. Congress candidate Ashok Sharma cast his vote at Devidutta Sharma Primary School, while BJP ally Narayan Deka voted at Haulighat Primary School, standing in line with other voters. In Barkhetri constituency, over 2.19 lakh voters are set to decide the fate of four candidates.

Digboi:

In Digboi, polling progressed smoothly with a moderate but steady turnout of 17.76% till 9 am. Opposition alliance candidate Dulal Moran and Trinamool Congress candidate Jiten Nag cast their votes at Digboi No. 1 Primary School.

Kokrajhar:

Kokrajhar also reported encouraging turnout despite light showers, with 15.75 per cent voting recorded till 9 am. MLA Lawrence Islary cast his vote at Gaurang High School and urged people to participate peacefully. Polling in the district has remained calm and orderly. The constituency registered a voter turnout of 15.75% till 9 am.