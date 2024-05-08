Assam: Voter died of suspected heart attack at polling station in Chirang

86 years of service to the nation
By The Assam Tribune
Chirang, May 8: Amidst the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, a tragic incident unfolded at a polling centre in Assam’s Chirang district, where a voter died due to a suspected cardiac attack on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident took place at a polling centre in Dangaigaon under Kokrajhar parliamentary constituency, where the voter, identified as Hussain Ali (38), a resident of Nepalpara village, went to cast his vote.

Eyewitnesses said that before casting his vote, Hussain Ali suddenly felt ill and sat down in a chair on the premises of the polling station. Later, he fell off the chair while sitting and died on the spot.

Although the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained, locals suspect Hussain Ali died of cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended in the Nepalpara area over the incident.

