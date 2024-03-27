Assam: Viral photo of corruption-accused politician sparks outrage

Bajali, March 27: A photograph capturing Benjamin Basumatary, a suspended political leader, sleeping amidst a pile of ₹ 500 notes has gone viral on social media platforms.

Basumatary, previously embroiled in allegations of widespread corruption and misuse of funds related to the implementation of the PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) scheme and the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) Scheme, now finds himself at the centre of public scrutiny once again.

The viral photo has triggered a wave of condemnation, particularly given Basumatary’s history of alleged malpractices. During his tenure as chairman of the Village Council Development Committee in Bhairaguri, Udalguri district, he faced accusations of soliciting bribes from beneficiaries.

According to reports, the circulation of the photo is strategically timed for potential electoral gains, adding a political dimension to the controversy.

Notably, Basumatary was suspended by the Bodoland-based United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and subsequently removed from his position as VCDC.

Meanwhile, Pramod Boro, UPPL chief and Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), issued a statement clarifying that Benjamin Basumatary is no longer affiliated with the party. However, the viral photo continues to reverberate across social media platforms, reigniting discussions about accountability, transparency, and the prevalence of corruption within political circles.





🚨 Important Notice 🚨



A photo of Benjamin Basumatry is circulating widely on social media. We want to clarify that Mr. Basumatry is no longer associated with UPPL as he was suspended from the party on 10th January, 2024, and disciplinary action was taken against him after… pic.twitter.com/jpSeSHMynC — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) March 27, 2024



