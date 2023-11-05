Assam: Villagers attack police personnel in Kamrup district

Guwahati, Nov 5: In a shocking incident, a group of villagers in Kamrup district of Assam attacked and injured four police personnel on Saturday night when they attempted to arrest a person accused of theft.

The incident took place at Baruajani, where a police vehicle was damaged during the attack in order to prevent them from arresting the local youth on theft charges.

Despite introducing themselves as police officers, the officials who were not in uniform were attacked by the villagers.

Following the commotion, the police team called for reinforcements and Kamrup Superintendent of Police Hitesh Roy and sub-divisional police officer Sijal Agarwal reached the spot with additional forces to control the situation.