Assam: Vigilance sleuths lay trap to nab govt officer for bribery

Bajali, Sep 15: The Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, on Friday, arrested a government official of Sarupeta Revenue Circle of Bajali district, after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe for processing of land sale permission.
The arrested government officer has been identified as Choukat Ali, a junior assistant of the Sarupeta Revenue circle.
Further investigation on the matter is underway.
