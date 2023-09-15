85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Vigilance sleuths lay trap to nab govt officer for bribery

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Vigilance sleuths lay trap to nab govt officer for bribery
X

Source: 'X' 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Bajali, Sep 15: The Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, on Friday, arrested a government official of Sarupeta Revenue Circle of Bajali district, after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe for processing of land sale permission.

The arrested government officer has been identified as Choukat Ali, a junior assistant of the Sarupeta Revenue circle.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Vigilance sleuths lay trap to nab govt officer for bribery

Bajali, Sep 15: The Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, on Friday, arrested a government official of Sarupeta Revenue Circle of Bajali district, after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe for processing of land sale permission.

The arrested government officer has been identified as Choukat Ali, a junior assistant of the Sarupeta Revenue circle.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X