Assam

Assam: Vigilance sleuths arrest two govt officials on bribery charges

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Vigilance sleuths arrest two govt officials on bribery charges
Guwahati, Jun 14: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team on Wednesday arrested two Lat Mandals identified as Jalaluddin Sheikh of Bhuragaon Revenue Circle in Morigaon; and Diganta Baruah of Nazira Revenue Circle in Sivasagar.

The two Lat Mandal have been arrested for their involvement in bribery.

Sheikh was arrested at his residence after he accepted Rs. 20,000/- as bribe from the complainant for issuing NOC for a brick kiln while on the other hand Diganta Baruah was arrested red handed while taking bribe for issuing trace map & land holding number certificate.

Further investigation is on.




The Assam Tribune


