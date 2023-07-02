85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Vigilance sleuths arrest cop on bribery charges in Sualkuchi

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Vigilance sleuths arrest cop on bribery charges in Sualkuchi
Guwahati, Jul 2: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team on Saturday arrested Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Joynal Ali from Sualkuchi Police Station for accepting bribe from a complainant in exchange for granting bail.

Ali was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money.

ASI Ali will face legal action for his alleged misconduct.

This incident serves as a timely reminder of the ongoing efforts to eradicate corruption in law enforcement.



The Assam Tribune


