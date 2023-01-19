Assam: VHP draws President's attention over Lowairpowa incident

Silchar, Jan 19: In the backdrop of the alleged murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Lowairpowa area of Karimganj district, the Viswa Hindu Parishad has drawn the attention of President Draupadi Murmu seeking her intervention towards the ongoing incidents in Barak Valley.

Ashish Dutta, the district secretary of Viswa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday told reporters " the recent incidents involving Jihadi activities across Barak Valley including the gruesome murder of the 16 year old youth has put the valley into an area of serious concern. Hence, we have urged the honourable President to look into the issues prevailing in Barak Valley. We want that the Lowairpowa incident be investigated by a higher investigation authority. Also, we appeal to the President to ask the Government to frame laws to deal with terror outfits in a stronger way," Dutta said.

