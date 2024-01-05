Assam: Veteran journalist Jadu Kakati passes away

Guwahati, Jan 5: Veteran journalist from Assam, Jadu Kakati, passed away on Friday. With a career spanning from the 1960s, he made an unmatched impact in the field of news.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled for the departed soul via the microblogging site ‘X’.

Throughout his illustrious journey, Kakati received praise for his steadfast adherence to journalistic values and his tireless dedication to uncovering the truth.