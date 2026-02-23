Assam veteran journalist DN Chakravartty passes away at 97

Guwahati, Feb 23: Senior journalist, intellectual and social activist DN Chakravartty passed away at a city hospital on Sunday morning, creating a huge void in the spheres of journalism and Assam’s social life.

He was 97 and had been suffering from age-related ailments for a short time.

Chakravartty was admitted to the hospital with respiratory problems on February 19. His condition deteriorated on Saturday evening and he passed away at 7:35 am on Sunday.

Born at Baligaon in Jorhat district on October 8, 1928, Chakravartty completed his masters in economics and had a long stint in the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Government of Assam from where he retired as Director on September 1, 1989.

In between, he had served under the Government of India in the domain of information and public relations. Before joining government service, Chakravartty had a brief stint with The Assam Tribune as a sub-editor.

Post-retirement, Chakravartty took to journalism and had been instrumental in transforming the Assamese Ajir Batori into one of the popular dailies in Assam.

His bold editorials in particular used to be a major feature of the newspaper. In all, he served in a number of newspapers and journals as editor and claimed himself to be Asia’s oldest functioning newspaper editor and one of the oldest in the world.

The newspapers he had served as editor include Ajir Batori, Dainik Janambhumi, Dainik Asam, The North East Observer, Natun Dainik, Natun Asam, Binodan, Sankar Jyoti, Ami Asomor Janagan, and Pragjyotish. He was the editor of Pragjyotish till the time of his death.

A pioneer in the movement for the rights of the elderly, Chakravartty played a pivotal role in setting up the State’s first association of elderly citizens and in spreading the movement to every district of the State.

An excellent orator, Chakravartty delivered close to 10,000 lectures – a trend beginning with his college days and continuing throughout his professional career and well into his advanced years.

A man with a pleasant and positive personality, Chakravartty endeared himself to anyone he came into contact with. His zest for life and positive vibes had an infectious quality.

He kept a busy social profile and was associated with a number of organisations and sociocultural and literary initiatives. He was the president of Journalist Association of Assam (JAA) till his death, besides heading many other organisations at different points of time.

Chakravartty received many awards and accolades, including Ganarajya Divas Sangbadikata Bota-2019, Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi National Integration Award-2023, Brihattar Panjabari Sahitya Sabha Award-2023, Distinguished Recognition Award by Assam Agricultural University, Assam Senior Citizens’ Honour, Bhimbor Deuri Award-2020, Sangbad Shiromoni Award-2023, Tathapragya Title-2025, etc.

Following his death, people assembled in large numbers at Chakravartty’s Panjabari residence in the morning hours to pay their homage.

His mortal remains were taken to Panjabari Senior Citizens’ Association, Rukminigaon Senior Citizens’ Association, and Asam Sahitya Sabha Bhawan at Dighalipukhuri to enable his admirers to pay their tributes to the great personality.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Navagraha crematorium here with state honours in the afternoon.

Chakravartty leaves behind two sons and a daughter, besides a host of relatives and admirers. His wife Karuna Devi Chakravartty had predeceased him about six months back.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in from various quarters mourning his death. Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah, AGP president and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and State BJP president Dilip Saikia condoled the death of veteran journalist.

Terming Chakravartty’s death as an irreparable loss, Asam Sahitya Sabha also kept its flag at half mast as a mark of respect to the veteran journalist. Organisations like Journalists Association of Assam, Shram Parishad, Asom, Gauhati Press Club and Asam Barttajibi Sangha also mourned his demise.

