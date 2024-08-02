Assam: Veteran BJP leader Ashok Sarma resigns from party

Guwahati, Aug 2: Assam’s veteran party member of the Baharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ashok Sarma, resigned from the party on Friday at the BJP office in Guwahati.

While resigning from the party, Ashok said, “BJP is not my enemy, but there are a few people in the party who have been doing bad to me.”



The former MLA of Nalbari mentioned that he will join Congress on August 9, 2024.



Sarma further said “I worked for the party even when I didn’t receive any tickets in 2021. But due to some party people, I have taken this step.”

