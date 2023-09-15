Assam: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar Hazarika passes away

Guwahati, Sep 15: Veteran actor, film critic and politician of Assam Dilip Kumar Hazarika passed away on Thursday evening.

Hazarika was suffering from age-related issues for a long time. He was 89 years old.

The actor-turned-politician resided in Uzanbazar area of the city and is survived by his two children.

Hazarika is well-known for his role as Piyoli Barua in the movie ‘Maniram Dewan’. He was often seen in performances alongside Bhupen Hazarika.

He was also a writer and had many books to his name. His books are titled 'Afuranta Kothabur', 'Xumai Porisu Xomoyor Xurongot', 'Kotnu Dekhilu Kotnu Xunilu', and many more.

Expressing condolences over Hazarika’s death, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to ‘X’ and wrote: “The news of the passing away of prominent actor, writer and advocate Dilip Kumar Hazarika is saddened. The death of this versatile personality, who earned a reputation for his outstanding performances in several Assamese films including 'Maniram Dewan', is a great loss to the socio-cultural sphere of Assam. I wish Mr. Hazarika eternal peace and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”







