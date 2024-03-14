Assam: UPPL announces its candidate for Kokrajhar LS constituency

Kokrajhar, Mar 14: BJP and NDA ally partner United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Wednesday evening announced their candidate for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party has nominated Jayanta Basumatary for the No.1 Kokrajhar Lok Sabha ST (HPC) in the upcoming Parliamentary Elections.

Jayanta Basumatary is the sitting MLA from Sidli constituency of Chirang district of BTR and former Vice president of ABSU.

Rwngwra Narzary, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP while announcing the name of the party candidate for Kokrajhar constituency at UPPL’s central office at Kokrajhar said, “We have decided on the candidature following a steering committee meeting and meeting on the party leadership. We are certain that we will win the seat as well as in all contesting constituencies in Assam,” he said.

The BJP will contest 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state while AGP will contest on two seats and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) will contest on one seat.

The BJP has declared their candidates for each of the 11 seats and the AGP has also announced their candidates for two constituencies

It may be mentioned that Naba Saraniya has been representing the Kokrajhar constituency from 2014 to 2019 as an independent candidate and since 2019 as a member of Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) since 2019. He won by the highest margin ever recorded in polls in Assam and as an independent candidate in the history of Lok Sabha elections.