Assam unveils IDS-DRR platform to boost disaster risk reduction with geospatial tech

Guwahati, Feb 27: The Space and Geospatial Industry Leaders' Conclave at "Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 successfully brought together global experts, industry leaders, and policymakers to discuss the future of space and geospatial technologies in Assam here today.

The session provided a platform for thought-provoking discussions, the unveiling of new technologies, and strategic collaborations aimed at propelling Assam into the fore front of geospatial and space innovation.

Presenting the welcome address of the event, GD Tripathi, Principal Secretary to the Government of Assam underscored Assam's commitment in leveraging space and geospatial technologies for sustainable development. He touched upon the technological forays made by the government in the sector.

Setting the context of the session, Sanjay Kumar, CEO of Geospatial World, delivered his keynote address where he highlighted the growing role of geospatial intelligence in infrastructure, agriculture, disaster management, and industrial growth. He highlighted upon the innovations regarding the sector including Digital Twin, Al. Ma chine Learning and knowledge driven infrastructure.

Delivering the inaugural address of the session, Minister Jogen Mohan emphasised the State's ambition to integrate space technology into various governance and industrial applications. He briefed the audience about the rich cultural and natural resources of the State.

"I urge all experts, industry leaders, and technology pioneers present today to come forward with concrete, actionable solutions. Let us leverage the power of space and geospatial technologies, AI, GPS, and ICT to make Assam a leader in smart infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and disaster resilience," the Minister said.

"A key milestone in the session was the presentation and launch of the IDS-DRR platform by the Minister Keshab Mahanta accompanied by Gaurav Godwani, Director of Civic Data Lab and other dignitaries. ASDMA in collaboration with Civic Data Lab has launched the platform which is aimed at enhancing disaster risk reduction using geospatial intelligence," a statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Mahanta said that Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has been working proactively towards mainstreaming, Disaster Risk Reduction, and moving from disaster response to wards building resilience, and focusing on mitigation, Srikant Sastri, Chairman, Geospatial Data Promotion and Development Committee (GDPDC) commented that effective utilization and promotion of space and geospatial technology will further Assam's economy and governance. Panelists Hitesh Kumar S. Makhwana, Survey General of India, Survey of India (Sol) (talked about the many opportunities to use geospatial technology in Assam especially in the sector of land record).

Kunal Satyarthi, Joint Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development lauded the State governments proactive technology-based governance such as being the only State in the country using Block Chain technology along with revenue court system to become completely paperless.

Adding to the discussions, panelists E Srinivas, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India highlighted about the Prime Minister Gati Shakti initiative and stressed on infrastructure development for industrial development.

The session featured two panel discussions covering critical areas of geospatial advancements and industrial growth. The first panel, "Space and Geospatial Industry Market Forecast and Industry Directions", was moderated by GV Sreeramam, Founder and CEO of NeoGeo Info Technologies. The second panel, "Leader's Perspective on Developing Assam as an Industrial Hub", was moderated by Saurabh Rai, CEO of Arahas. The discussions emphasized the necessity of public-private partnerships, enhanced R&D, and policy support to drive innovation in Assam's space and geospatial sector. Industry leaders called for skill development programmes, investment incentives, and infrastructure expansion to position Assam as a global player in geospatial technology.